Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,068 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.