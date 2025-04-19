Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,446,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $125.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

