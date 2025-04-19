Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,499,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,083,000 after buying an additional 488,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TEL opened at $129.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

