ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in ATS were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ATS by 33.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ATS during the third quarter worth $510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.10. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

