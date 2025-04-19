Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $4.48 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.