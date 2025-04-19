Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $104.55 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,897,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,516 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $104,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.