Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.