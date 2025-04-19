Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 828,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

