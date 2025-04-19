Curi RMB Capital LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 469,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,930 shares of company stock worth $1,999,038. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

