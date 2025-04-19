Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,290 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 2.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 96,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after acquiring an additional 899,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

