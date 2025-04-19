Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of AptarGroup worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

