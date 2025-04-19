BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $38.55 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,055 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

