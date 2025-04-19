ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.17.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $772.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $852.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.