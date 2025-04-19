Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.14%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

