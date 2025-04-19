Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,647 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 4.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $38,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

