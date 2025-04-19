Covalis Capital LLP Has $22.23 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Covalis Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 443.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 3.2% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Solar from $304.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $127.98 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.