Covalis Capital LLP Invests $944,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,342,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after buying an additional 2,254,560 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,486 shares of company stock worth $10,561,895 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

