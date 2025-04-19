Curi RMB Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 422.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $841.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $829.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $820.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

