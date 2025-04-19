Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,637 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,182,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 94,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,422,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

American Tower Stock Up 2.3 %

AMT opened at $223.03 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

