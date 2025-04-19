Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $285,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.