First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,031 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $806,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $375.62 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,401 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.