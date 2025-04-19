Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,880 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 356,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $112,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 707,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 3,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V opened at $329.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $611.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

