Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

