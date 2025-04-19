Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 208,031 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Analog Devices worth $569,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.33.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.05.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

