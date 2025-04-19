Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,912,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,338,000 after purchasing an additional 127,757 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,018,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,512,000 after purchasing an additional 381,437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.72.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

