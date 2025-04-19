Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 35,211 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 471.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,930 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $170.19 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

