Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

