Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

