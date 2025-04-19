Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.66% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $168,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,177.28. This represents a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

