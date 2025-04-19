Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

