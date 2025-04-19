ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of ASML worth $622,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $640.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

