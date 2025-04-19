iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

