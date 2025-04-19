Covalis Capital LLP Invests $3.70 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $333.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

