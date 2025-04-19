Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $14.92 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.37.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

