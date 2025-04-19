eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.14. 599,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,946,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

