IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 3,670,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,727,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

IonQ Stock Up 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

