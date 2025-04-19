Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6107 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a 1.9% increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Absa Group Stock Performance
AGRPY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.40.
Absa Group Company Profile
