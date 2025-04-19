Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6107 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a 1.9% increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Absa Group Stock Performance

AGRPY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

