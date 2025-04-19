Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Solventum Stock Up 0.8 %

SOLV opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

