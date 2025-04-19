Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.52.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

