Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $13,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $93.15 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.