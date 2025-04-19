Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.
Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Carriage Services Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $617.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
