Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $25.06.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.