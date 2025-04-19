Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $41.53 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $143.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

