BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 13,318 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 207,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL opened at $31.68 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

