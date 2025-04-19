Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $214.33 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,493 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up about 4.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 4.15% of RadNet worth $214,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,938.61. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -711.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

