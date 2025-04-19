BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 172,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000.

ISPY stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

