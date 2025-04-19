L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

