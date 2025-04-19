Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 687 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

