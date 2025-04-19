Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $140,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

