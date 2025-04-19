BOS Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $54.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

